NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Rail service in the North Haven area are being impacted after a person was struck by a train.
It happened Sunday evening in the area of 300 Washington Avenue.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Amtrak and North Haven Police, along with the North Haven Fire Department, are investigating.
The investigation is expected to delay rail service for several hours.
