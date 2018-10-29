WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck and killed by the driver of a pickup truck on Sunday night.
According to police, it happened just before 9:30 p.m. on First Avenue just north of Center Street in West Haven.
Investigators said the driver of the Ford pickup was traveling north on First Avenue when it struck both a utility pole and a pedestrian.
The vehicle continued off the roadway until it came to a stop on a nearby front lawn.
The driver was hurt and transported to the hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.
The pedestrian, however, was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's identity has yet to be determined.
There's no word on any potential charges for the driver.
Police advised drivers that their investigation into the incident may last into the hours of the Monday morning commute. They may want to avoid First Avenue from Elm to Center streets.
The area will be closed for the investigation.
West Haven police asked anyone who witnessed the incident to call their traffic division at 203-937-3925.
