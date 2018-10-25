BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A person was hit and killed on Route 8 in Bridgeport on Thursday evening.
According to State Police, they are investigating this as a hit-and-run.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Route 8 southbound near exit 3.
State Police said the pedestrian was on the highway when they were hit by a large truck, possibly a construction vehicle or dump truck.
There is at least one lane of the highway closed at this time for the investigation.
