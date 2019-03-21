HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck on Capital Avenue in Hartford and the incident closed a portion of the road.
Several cruisers and police tape were spotted on the road between James Street and Rowe Avenue on Thursday morning.
Police said the injuries were not described as serious.
The driver who hit the person was also said to be cooperating with officers on the scene.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
