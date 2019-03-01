WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A person is suffering life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Friday evening.
The accident was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the vicinity of 1219 Old Colony Road.
The victim was crossing the street when they were hit by a car.
According to police, the driver remained on the scene.
The unidentified victim was brought to a local hospital.
Old Colony Road is closed at the Meriden town line.
No other details were provided.
We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
