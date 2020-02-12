HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Hamden on Wednesday morning, according to police.
The crash happened at the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Woodin Street around 5 a.m.
The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for injuries.
The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene, police said.
The road is closed until further notice.
