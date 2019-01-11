WILTON, CT (WFSB) – Life-threatening injuries were reported in a head-on crash in Wilton Friday morning.
Police said the two-car crash was reported just before 7 a.m. in the area of Danbury Road and New Street.
Both drivers had to be extricated from their cars and brought to Norwalk Hospital with injuries.
One of the drivers was reported to have life-threatening injuries.
The road will remain closed for several hours during the investigation.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
