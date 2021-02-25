HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A person has suffered serious injuries after being stuck by a car in Hamden on Thursday evening.
Police said around 6 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Dixwell Ave. for the report of a person hit by a car.
The person was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital.
Dixwell Avenue will be closed between the 1500 and 1600 block for the next several hours while police investigate the crash.
Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.
No additional information was released at this time.
