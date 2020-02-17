ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- Part of New Britain Avenue in Rocky Hill is closed after a person was hit by a car.
It happened a little before 5 p.m. on Monday, near Trinity Ridge.
Police said the person suffered serious injuries and was brought to a local hospital.
The driver of the car remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.
New Britain Avenue, also known as Route 160, was closed between Catherine Drive and New Road, but has since reopened.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Rocky Hill Police.
Stay with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.
