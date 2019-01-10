ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A person is seriously injured after being hit by a car in Enfield.
Enfield Police said a person crossing the street was hit by a car near the intersection of Route 5 and Hathaway Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Police are warning drivers to expect delays due to road closures in the area.
The crash is under investigation.
Check traffic updates here.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.