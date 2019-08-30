FARMINGTON (WFSB) - Police are investigating a crash in which a person was struck by a vehicle in Farmington.
According to police, the 35-year-old man was struck by a vehicle on Route 6 by Inwood Lane in the area of Cumberland Farms.
It happened around 10:10 p.m.
The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
The driver, identified as a 36-year-old man, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.
Police had a section of Route 6 closed between Cumberland Farms and the Bristol city line.
They were on the scene for several hours. The road has since reopened.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 860-675-2461.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.