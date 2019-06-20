New Haven Police

(WFSB file photo)

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in New Haven overnight.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, on Irvington Street near Townsend Avenue.

Officers remain at the scene to investigate.

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-946-6304. 

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.