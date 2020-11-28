WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) -- A person suffered serious injuries in a crash that happened in Westport Saturday morning.
It happened around 9 a.m. on I-95 north between exits 18 and 19.
Police said the person was checking on a mechanical issue outside of their vehicle when their car was struck by another car.
The person then became trapped under the vehicle.
Emergency crews used hydraulic rescue tools to lift the vehicle to remove the person, who was then rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.
An additional person was treated and transported from the scene.
The highway was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.
