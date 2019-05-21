GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A person fell into a machine at a company in Glastonbury overnight.
According to the Glastonbury Fire Department, the incident happened at EDAC Technologies on National Drive.
Firefighters responded around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
They said that they were able to extricate one patient from the machine.
Severe leg injuries were reported.
The person was transported to a hospital by the Life Star emergency helicopter.
No other details were released.
