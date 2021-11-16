HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person was taken to the hospital after they were struck by a car Monday.
It happened around 6 p.m. on Main Street near the corner of Buckingham Street.
Police say the person suffered non life threatening injuries as a result of the collsion.
The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.
Part of Main Street was closed to through traffic, but reopened a short time later.
