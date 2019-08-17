OXFORD, CT (WFSB) – One person was taken to the hospital after their car crashed off a bridge in Oxford early Saturday morning, officials said.
The Oxford Center Volunteer Fire Company said units were dispatched to 10 Park Road around 2:07 a.m.
Officials say when firefighters arrived they extricated one person from the vehicle. The victim had their arm pinned because a guard rail was running through the vehicle.
Crews removed the roof of the vehicle to extricate the patient, the fire department said.
Officials say the Park Road Bridge will be closed until further notice.
