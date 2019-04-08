HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired in the north end of Hartford.
The shooting happened in the area of Enfield and Mather streets around 1 p.m. on Monday.
Police said a victim was taken to the hospital, however their condition is unknown at this time.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.