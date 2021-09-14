SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck by a tractor trailer on Route 8 in Seymour Tuesday morning.
It happened around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of exit 21.
Fire officials said the person was taken to an area hospital with apparent serious injuries.
Police warned drivers to expect lane closures between exits 21 and 22 on the northbound side while the investigation was underway.
The highway has since reopened.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
