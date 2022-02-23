STORRS, CT (WFSB) - UConn Police are looking for the man who allegedly yelled racist things at two students in the middle of campus.
Those two women want UConn to find the verbal aggressor and potentially expel him.
The two females say this happened Monday night.
The two friends were just going to their dorms when suddenly they were verbally attacked. The two girls say this is a hate crime and believe they were targeted, because they wear headscarves, also known as hijabs.
No one was around at the time.
"All of a sudden, we hear these boys screaming and loud music, so we turn our heads and one of the guys is like sticking his body out of the car, screaming at us, cursing, saying the 'n' word," UConn junior Shazeda Khatun tells us.
The two students say they were shocked and didn't know what to do, so they headed home, but believe all passengers were UConn students.
"We were making direct eye contact with the boy. The entire time they were making the curb, he was looking directly at us and yelling these things so he was yelling directly at us," UConn senior Zena Saleh stated.
Zena and Shazeda say they didn't know if the school would investigate if they reported, so they just told the Muslim student group on campus about it.
Eventually, police found out and on Wednesday, officers met with them to look over security footage.
A UConn spokesperson tells us:
“The University strives to create a community of inclusivity and respect, and condemns all acts of bias.
UConn is aware of the incident and investigating it both as a police matter and under its bias incident response protocol.
The bias incident response protocol includes identifying and providing support to impacted parties, and can be found in its entirety here.
UConn Police are actively investigating. In addition to its work to investigate the incident, the University is reaching out to members of all faith-based student organizations to provide them with information and details about support resources.
In addition to any potential criminal charges levied by UConn Police, perpetrators could face University sanctions if they are affiliated with UConn.
Students who are determined to have violated the UConn Student Code of Conduct can face various disciplinary measures, up to and including suspension and expulsion.”
