NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- A person carrying a pellet gun prompted a lockdown at a school in Naugatuck on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened just before 2:30 p.m. when police said a parent spotted a person near the school with what appeared to be a gun.
It was later determined the man had a pellet gun and said he was out shooting squirrels.
The man, identified as 37-year-old Tremayne Boswell, told police he didn't realize he wandered onto school property.
As a precautionary measure, police said the school and the Naugatuck Day Care, located in the school, were placed on lockdown.
It was lifted just after 3 p.m., and school dismissal resumed as normal.
Boswell was charged with breach of peace, first-degree reckless endangerment, and carrying a dangerous weapon.
