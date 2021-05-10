WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - The death of a person and the deaths of several animals are under investigation in Wolcott.
Police said they were called to 32 Spring St. over the weekend.
They said that the death of the person does not appear to be suspicious.
The home was described as being disgusting and full of animals both dead and alive.
Police said they removed 11 dead cats.
Several other animals were said to be in need of medical attention.
Police said two other people live in the home aside from the person who passed away.
Investigators said they are working on a warrant for animal abuse charges.
No other details were released.
