WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Police have identified "persons of interests" in connection with several nooses that were found at an Amazon construction site earlier this year.

Protestors to call on authorities to do more amid Windsor noose investigation A protest is being held in Windsor on Wednesday afternoon amid a noose investigation.

Police said that the first noose was initially found on Saturday, April 24, but was reported on Tuesday, April 27.

After months of investigating in collaboration with the F.B.I., police identified persons of interest, who submitted to a polygraph examination.

Those persons of interest then decided that they no longer wished to cooperate with investigators following their polygraph tests.

Authorities were able to search a phone of one of the persons of interest and found that they had taken photos of the rafters of the Amazon building two days before the noose was discovered.

Probable cause hasn't been established yet for any of the people involved. Therefore, no arrests have been made yet.

A total of eight ropes that were tied like nooses were discovered over the course of the following few months.

Windsor Police will keep this case open should they develop any new information.