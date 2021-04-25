(WFSB) - Two groups are teaming up for a pet adoption event Sunday.
CARE CT and the North Shore Animal League of America are teaming up for the adoption events in North Haven and Westport.
The events are part of a week-long pet adoption celebration.
Events Sunday will be held at the Petsmart in North Haven and Petco in Westport.
For more information, click here.
