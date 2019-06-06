WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Crews responded to a fully-involved fire in Windsor Locks Thursday morning that killed a family pet.
Windsor Locks fire chief said four people were displaced from two apartments and are staying with relatives.
It happened on Elm Street. The road was closed but has since reopened.
The fire started around 4 a.m.
Of the two units in the building, fire officials said one was deemed uninhabitable.
"This one is considerable. It’s at least two rooms," said Chief Gary Ruggiero, Windsor Locks Fire Department. "We have fire that went up the attic area. As you can see there is a hole in the roof. So we had considerable amount of fire in this apartment."
Significant damage was done to the roof and side of the building.
While the residents were able to get out safely, a guinea pig died.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, though crews have since left the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
