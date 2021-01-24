EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A pet has died and over a dozen people are without a place to call home after a fire tore through an East Haven condo complex over the weekend.
East Haven Fire Chief Matthew Marcarelli says crews were alerted to a fire at the Countryside Condos around 1:30 Sunday afternoon thanks to a police officer that happened to be patrolling the area at the time.
The fire originated in one of the buildings within the complex and spread to a nearby structure.
Four units are considered a total loss, while four others suffered smoke damage.
One family pet perished as a result of the fire.
No other injuries were reported.
A total of sixteen people will have to look for other means of permanent shelter.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
