BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Pro-vegan advertisements have popped up on CT transit buses following the killing of a calf in a Bloomfield parking lot.
The animal advocate group PETA said it put the ads up in memory of the cow, which escaped from a butcher's shop on July 13.
The ads show a cow's face with the words "I'm ME, not MEAT. See the individual. Go Vegan."
It's running on Hartford buses over the next four weeks, PETA said.
"This cow's gruesome death showed the world the blood and terror that are usually concealed inside slaughterhouses," said Tracy Reiman, PETA executive vice president. "PETA's pro-vegan ads pay tribute to this cow and encourage people to help prevent future suffering by keeping cows and all other animals off their plates."
PETA claims that every person who goes vegan spares nearly 200 animals every year.
Last month, Bloomfield police reported that the cow escaped from the Saba Live Poultry business. The animal ran across Route 218 and into a Home Depot parking lot.
Police helped pursue the cow, so the incident was captured on dash cam video.
Instead of corralling the calf, the butcher employees wrestled it to the ground and slit its throat with a knife, police said.
Saba Live Poultry was eventually investigated by the Department of Agriculture, which found unsafe conditions for the animals there.
As a result of the violations, the business was given a "cease and desist" order.
Good. That calf didn't want to die. Hopefully, the ad will get people to think twice about what they put on their plate.
PETA does kill. They take un unwanted animals from people that surrender them and euthanize them. Sometimes they even steal them from your front porch. It HAS happened.
Anyone else suddenly find themselves craving a burger?
Lulz
PETA kills more animals then anyone
