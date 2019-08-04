WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A Peter Pan bus driver was arrested after police said she locked a passenger in a luggage compartment on the bus.
Police arrested the driver, who was a passenger at the time, identified as 49-year-old East Lyme resident, Wendy Helena Alberty on charges of Breach of Peace, Reckless Endangerment, and Unlawful Restraint on Sunday evening.
Police said dispatch received a 911 call from a woman who said she was trapped in a luggage compartment on a moving bus en route to Boston, MA.
Troopers located the bus on Interstate 84 Eastbound in the town of Willington, stopped the bus, and helped the passenger out of the luggage compartment.
According to state police, the passenger “stated that she had been purportedly locked inside by a female driver while attempting to retrieve items from her bag.”
Police said she was uninjured and refused medical care.
Alberty was arrested and taken to Troop C for processing. Alberty is being held on a $2,000 bond and due in Rockville Court on August 21st.
