CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) – Each year, parents debate whether trick-or-treating should be held on a Saturday instead of Halloween.
Some parents wish to continue the holiday tradition, and others say changing the day would improve safety.
This year, Halloween is on a Sunday. This means kids will trick-or-treat, then will have to go to school the next morning.
For this reason, Amy Elliot wants to keep Halloween festivities on a Saturday.
“It’s hard for people to do things with their kids when they have to go to work the next day,” said Elliot.
Joy Savulak, a mother of three, agreed, “You could have kids start trick or treating maybe a little bit earlier in the afternoon, since you won’t have to deal with the rush home from school and get organized, you can get more of the day to prepare.”
There is a petition on Change.org, which has more than 150,000 signatures, aims to create a “National Trick-or-Treat Day” on the last Saturday of the month.
A National Security and Political Science Professor at University of New Haven said it would take an act of Congress to create the new holiday, “for instance we had celebrated Mother’s Day for many years before it was made an official an national holiday and you see this quite often.”
Others believe we should stay with the Halloween tradition, like Diana Wilcox.
“Leave Halloween as it is, the 31st, it’s always been like that,” said Wilcox. “It’s a tradition, just keep tradition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.