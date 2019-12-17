DEEP RIVER, CT (WFSB) -- Another Connecticut school district is debating whether or not to change its mascot and logo.
The Warriors mascot has been the theme at Valley Regional High School for at least two generations.
However, with discussion in other communities about changing Native American themed mascot’s, Valley alumni say maybe the time has come to change this one too.
“What our goal is, basically, is to formally gather support in a way that we can present it to the administration and to the Board of Education,” said Gabriel Leger, Valley class of 2019.
He’s passionate about changing the mascot of his alma mater, calling the red image demeaning of the indigenous identity.
He and fellow alum Melina Roise started an online petition, which is now signed by more than 230, calling on the Board of Education that serves Essex, Deep River, and Chester to change it.
“In changing it, we’re not trying to erase the history of our dedicated coaches, dedicated athletes, anyone who’s ever been a part of that,” Leger said.
School Superintendent Brian White thanked Leger in an email, saying he will be advising the Board of Education about the concern.
Leger’s fight isn’t new.
In June, Manchester Public Schools voted to replace their Indians mascot and call them the Red Hawks.
Killingly also dropped the Redman logo last July, but the November election revived the fight, which is now in limbo.
It’s an ongoing discussion in many towns.
Leger reiterated that they don’t want to destroy the history of Valley Regional.
“If anything, we’re trying to respect it in a different way,” he said.
To see the petition, click here.
For information on The National Congress of American Indians, click here.
