(WFSB) – One Meriden mother started a petition to temporarily bring back remote learning statewide.
With COVID-19 infection rates as high as they are, on Sunday, Tiffany Torok decided to keep her kids home after winter break.
She also started a petition calling for the return of remote learning until cases die down.
Torok is immunocompromised herself, and she’s thinking of other families like hers.
In less than a day, the petition already had more than a thousand signatures.
She wants to be clear: she wants parents who want their kids in school to still be able to.
"There's other people who choose that for their families and that works for them and that's great. But to have another option for the families who don't feel as safe in the classrooms right now,” Torok said. “And yeah, I think that would be, that would be ideal."
Parents in Waterbury said they were hesitant to send their kids back to school.
"I was nervous to send them to school, but of course they need school. There's no virtual right now," said Cynthia Berrios.
Because of state law, school districts largely lost the ability to do remote learning this school year.
In cases of dealing with COVID-19 infections, it can be allowed.
It can be used for students who have to be in isolation or have to quarantine when there are outbreaks in a specific classroom, school or school district.
It can also be used for students with live-in family members who have an unusual vulnerability to the virus.
Some parents want to see some kind of hybrid learning models come back.
"Half and half type thing, like half in school, Monday, Tuesday. Then a half day Wednesday, then like the end of the week kind of virtual where they can get a little bit of both and it's not just overwhelming of just one or the other," said Sondra Masse of Waterbury.
Torok hopes the Governor sees the petition, and ultimately gives parents the choice of remote learning.
"I hope it gets us to a place where all parents feel comfortable, whether that's sending their children to school or keeping them home temporarily for a couple weeks until the COVID cases go down," she said.
Torok sent an email to the governor about the petition this afternoon, she is waiting to hear back.
You can find the petition here.
