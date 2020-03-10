CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) – The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference announced Tuesday that all winter tournament games have been canceled amid coronavirus concerns.
The CIAC held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss its plans.
During the press conference, the CIAC said that the championship games for winter sports only have been canceled for the remainder of the year.
CIAC Executive Director Glenn Lungarini said the decision was made due to conflicting guidelines from school districts across the state.
Some schools had said they can't participate in the games, while others said they would without attendees or having fewer than 100 attendees at the games.
A petition, which has over 70,000 signatures, was created to ask the CIAC to reverse this decision, and let students play in the tournament games.
“I think it’s unfair to the student athletes to cancel this because this is what we worked for our entire lives, and it’s so important to us,” said Jake Walker, who started the petition.
CIAC leaders said the two big factors are that managers of some venues are no longer willing to host games, and superintendents of a few districts said their schools will not participate moving forward.
“The CIAC understands and appreciates the disappointment that athletes, parents, coaches, and admins may feel as the result of this decision. However, we must always place the health and safety of our student athletes first,” Lungarini said.
At this time, the CIAC said there are no changes to spring sports. Boys' volleyball is the only spring sport that is held indoors.
Since spring sports are more than a month away from starting, the CIAC said it is not restricting them, but will continue to monitor the situation.
Symptoms of coronavirus can include:
- Fever (100.4°F/38°C or higher)
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
People who have recently traveled to an impacted location and is feeling sick should:
- Call ahead before visiting a doctor’s office or emergency room
- Tell the doctor about recent travel and the symptoms being experienced
- Avoid contact with others, and so not travel while sick
Everyone – regardless of whether they have recently traveled – should continue following some basic steps to protect themselves from coronavirus:
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based sanitizer
- Avoid shaking hands as a greeting
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
For more information on the CDC's latest guidelines, click here.
Connecticut launched a coronavirus infoline as part of a partnership with the United Way.
Anyone with questions can call 211 or text "CTCOVID" to 898211.
(4) comments
This is Ridiculous. I feel like were are starting to feel what communism looks like. Look at NY bringing in the National Guard for a cold virus.
What a joke. Stop caving in to every fear. Some of these kids have looked forward to this for four years. Let the play the game without the fans if the CIAC fear is large groups. The kids interact with other kids all day long, and another hour or so on the court or in the pool isn't going to make a difference.
This is wrong - let the kids play. No spectators, quitting on them when you tell them NOT TO QUIT is wrong!
If they are going to go that far, they better not start Spring Sports then. Is a Hockey Players health worth more than a Tennis Players?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.