NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A historic building in New Haven is set to be demolished, but not without some controversy.
The Brewery Square Apartments building was built in 1906 and has taken on various businesses before becoming apartments in the 1970s and 1980s.
James Turcio, a building official from the Office of Building Inspection and Enforcement, spoke to Channel 3 about the demolition plan.
He said the structure once housed the Yale Brewery before the prohibition era. A popular gatehouse portion was constructed in 1924.
Turcio told Eyewitness news that the gatehouse section will not be demolished.
However, the main part of the building has fallen into severe disrepair. He said the roof collapsed without the city's knowledge.
The current owner of the building hired an engineer to demolish it for a cost of $200,000, according to Turcio.
It's expected to take three days or less.
It's unclear what will be put up in place of the building.
A change.org petition was recently posted by the New Haven Preservation Trust.
The group said the building is on the National Register of Historic Places.
It's calling for a halt to demolition so alternatives could be explored and presented to the building's owner.
As of Thursday morning, the petition garnered 1,500 signatures.
