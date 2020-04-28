(WFSB) -- A petition calling on the governor to allow one graduation on the same day for all high school seniors in Connecticut is growing.
The group is calling on Gov. Ned Lamont to allow for all seniors to have a graduation on the same day, same time for all high schools in Connecticut.
In the petition, the group says all ceremonies would be outdoors on some kind of athletic field or large municipal space. Each graduating senior would be allowed two guests, and other attendees would include teachers, faculty and board of education members.
Gov. Lamont was asked about the idea during his daily briefing on Monday, and said it seemed like an interesting idea.
He went on to say they are frowning upon big mass gatherings, but said this could potentially be “an ingenious way to allow some people to have a nice end to their senior year of high school.”
He said he’ll look into it.
The group is calling on for the ceremony to be held the week of June 22, starting Monday with each consecutive day as a rain date.
They’ve outlined a number of other suggestions:
- All attendees required to wear a mask - if they don’t come with one, one will be provided
- All attendees will be provided with hand sanitizer at the entry gates
- All entry gates to be staffed with body temperature check points
- All entry points and seating for attendees and graduates will be arranged for appropriate and required social distancing in all directions.
- Multiple points of entry and exit
- Police presence to help orderly entrance/exit
- Each town required to LiveStream the ceremony for family members and staff/ admin not in attendance
- Create a registration whereby all parents and Graduates agree to maintain social distancing through the entirety of the event. Those graduates who do not register and agree to the rules, will not be allowed to participate
- No live band music. Recorded band participation encouraged
- All rehearsals to be done virtually, in advance. No on site rehearsal
- Restroom (monitor) staffed with professional cleaning contractor for sanitizing throughout the event
- No food or beverage other than bottled water allowed
- PARENT/GUARDIAN PARTICIPATION ENCOURAGED AND NEEDED
- All individual graduation ceremonies beyond the above guidelines are planned by their respective communities.
See the petition here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.