WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – A petition aimed at allowing Wallingford seniors to attend prom has garnered hundreds of signatures.
The petition was created just hours after Gov. Ned Lamont announced increasing capacities for event venues.
Sheehan High School Principal Enzo Zocco said he is not against it.
“I want the kids to know that we're really thinking about them and trying to provide the best experiences possible under the guidelines that we will have,” Zocco said.
Zocco said an online petition calling for a Sheehan High School senior prom surprised him. The petition said seniors should be able to have an outdoor prom and other traditions.
Students said they want their voices heard.
Zocco said they met with junior and senior class leaders the same day the petition was created. They discussed what activities they could hold under state guidelines.
“The overwhelming idea from the students was to have as much traditional type of events as possible for the year activities, including prom,” Zocco said.
Zocco called a meeting again on Wednesday. He said they’re open to the idea of an outdoor celebration, depending on what kind of restrictions are in place.
He said they haven’t canceled the booking for their prom venues.
“I want to provide our seniors this year the best experience possible because it’s been incredibly challenging for them,” Zocco said.
The mother who created the petition said she wants a guarantee that seniors will be able to have a prom this year, no matter what.
"They’re missing out on these things that they’ll never get back," said parent Amy Connery.
Connery's son is a senior at Sheehan High School.
She said after a lack of communication from the school about senior activities, and after seeing a lower positivity rate, she created the prom petition.
"It’s been a year now and I think they’ve been patient, but they need something to remember their high school by," she said.
Connery said her goal is for the school to commit to another plan if they can't have a traditional, indoor prom.
She and other parents want seniors to, at the very least, have an outdoor prom.
New state guidelines will soon allow up to 200 people at outdoor events.
Connery said she's hoping the school will communicate, commit and help salvage what's left of this year for seniors.
"This is their chance to see their friends and to make some memories before they all leave ," she said.
Nearly 400 people have signed the petition so far. Take a look at it here.
