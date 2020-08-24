(WFSB) - As if 2020 hasn't contained enough craziness, a petition is aiming to change the name of one of two tropical storms set to hit the Gulf Coast at the same time.
There's already a Tropical Storm Marco.
So why not pair it with a Tropical Storm Polo?
The petition on change.org seeks to swap out "Laura" for "Polo" because after all, it's 2020.
As of 1 p.m. on Monday, it garnered nearly 4,000 of 5,000 signatures.
Of course, storm names for tropical systems come from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which released its predetermined list back in May.
Tropical Storm Marco was over the Florida panhandle on Monday afternoon, and moving north-northwest at 12 mph.
Tropical Storm Laura was over Cuba moving west-northwest at 21 mph.
Both storms appear headed for Louisiana.
