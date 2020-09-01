WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – Public safety and Waterford’s fire service is the discussion with the Waterford Board of Selectman.
Some residents are concerned about recent schedule cuts at one firehouse will increase response time.
The five firehouses in town have been all volunteer, but the town now has a new fire manager. The new manager is now making schedule changes.
Fighting fires in suburban towns like Waterford is still mostly volunteer, but it’s evolving because there are fewer volunteers.
A referendum in 2010 changed the town wide model of managing public safety, ambulance service, and firefighting to include four full-time firefighters 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days per year, and a contracted ambulance.
“People want to save money. We want to save lives,” said Ann Avery of Waterford.
Lifelong Waterford resident Ann Avery was among 600 residents who signed a petition for the town to be more transparent about a recent schedule change that drastically cut the hours of a part-time firefighter at the Quaker Hill firehouse.
It’s a topic that’s being discussed in a Zoom meeting by the Board of Selectmen.
“I hope that they approve the two part-time men, put them back on duty, so we have coverage during the day when most people are working,” Avery said.
“Response time has doubled,” said Vincent Ukleja, Quaker Hill Fire Chief.
Quaker Hill Fire Chief Vinny Ukleja agrees times have changed, but says safety shouldn’t be neglected.
“They’re very upset the part timers lost the hours and that’s why I put a petition together,” Ukleja said.
“The feedback I’m getting is very good response times, very good coverage,” said Rob Brule, Waterford First Selectman.
The five firehouses in town have been all volunteer, but the town has a new fire manager. Four full-time firefighters are scheduled 24 hours a day, seven days a week town wide.
But at Quaker Hill Firehouse, their full time firefighters was cut back to one day a week, raising concerns about safety.
First Selectman Rob Brule says they studied the data of fighting fires and response times and right now, the change is difficult for some to understand.
“So, tonight, I don’t see this being an actionable item. I see this as a first step of listening to citizens,” Brule said.
Brule says nothing’s written in stone. The new model of managing the fire service could be tweaked.
