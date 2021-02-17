WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – People have started a petition to allow Wallingford seniors to attend prom, and more than 350 people have signed it.
The petition was created just hours after Governor Ned Lamont announced increasing capacities for event venues.
Principal Enzo Zocco says he isn’t against it.
“I want the kids to know that we’re really think about them and trying to provide the best experiences possible under the guidelines that we will have,” Zocco said.
Zocco says an online petition calling for a Sheehan High School senior prom surprise him. The petition says seniors should be able to have an outdoor prom and other traditions, and says students want their voices heard.
Zocco says they just met with junior and senior class leaders the same day the petition was created and say they discussed what activities they could hold under state guidelines.
“The overwhelming idea from the students was to have as much traditional type of events as possible for the year activities, including prom,” Zocco said.
Zocco said he called a meeting again on Wednesday and says they’re open to the idea of an outdoor celebration, depending on what kind of restrictions are in place.
He says they haven’t cancelled the booking for their prom venues.
“I want to provide our seniors this year the best experience possible because it’s been incredibly challenging for them,” Zocco said.
Channel 3 reached out to the creator of the petition and are waiting to hear back.
