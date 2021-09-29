(WFSB) - Pfizer is one step closer to potentially having its vaccine approved for children under the age of 12.

The pharmaceutical giant and its partner, BioNTech, submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration in hopes of eventually getting emergency use authorization.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines could get approval within a matter of weeks, potentially by the end of October.

The decision would come as 200 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The vaccine would be available for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Pfizer said it tested a lower-dose version of the vaccine on the younger children and their response was as strong as teenagers who received a standard dose.

An emergency use authorization request is expected in the coming weeks.

“I would hope that by the end of October we’ll be there. I can’t guarantee it, but I’m hopeful that will be the case,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden.

In the coming weeks, Pfizer is expected to release data on the immune response of vaccines in children 6 months to 5 years old.

Around 70 million already eligible Americans still haven’t received a dose of the vaccine.

Average daily first doses in arms have never been lower since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention started tracking that data back in mid-January.

“Somewhere around one in four adults across communities remain unvaccinated, unprotected against this virus,” said Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, chair, COVID-19 Equity Task Force. “We, of course, continue to see new hospitalizations and deaths from COVID that we can prevent.”

Progress is being made to close the racial and ethnic divide over vaccines.

A Kaiser Family Foundation survey found 73 percent of Hispanic adults in the U.S. said they are vaccinated.

That's compared to 70 percent of Black adults and 71 percent of white adults.

"There were many reasons for this gap, including barriers to vaccine access, and some still had concerns,” said Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, senior advisor, White House COVID-19 Response Team. "And those concerns were often rooted in misinformation."