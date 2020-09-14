GROTON, CT (WFSB) - The race to find a COVID-19 vaccine continues.
Drug maker Pfizer said there’s a good chance the company will know if its vaccine works by the end of October.
The company has been going through clinical trials of the vaccine and wanted its next phase to be more diverse, including having people as young as 16 years old.
Channel 3 also learned that the pharmaceutical company plans to grow the patient population of its trials from 30,000 people to 44,000 people. It still needs to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
The drug maker has a large research and development operation in Groton.
Pfizer has already started manufacturing the vaccine and hundreds of thousands of doses have already been made. Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s CEO, said the company feels comfortable with the safety of the product and so it will be expanding to more vulnerable populations.
Bourla was asked if the FDA would approve the vaccine before the end of the year.
“I cannot say what the FDA will do,” he said. “But I think it's a likely scenario, and we are preparing for it. For example, we started already manufacturing and we have already manufactured hundreds of thousands of doses, so just in case we have a good study readout, conclusive and FDA plus the advisory committee feels comfortable that we will be ready.”
The public will have a better idea of the vaccine’s effectiveness next month.
As for who gets the vaccine, Bourla said health authorities should decide.
