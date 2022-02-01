(WFSB) – COVID vaccines for kids are currently under emergency use authorization by the FDA except for kids under five, but that could soon change.
Pfizer asked the FDA Tuesday for authorization to expand the COVID-19 vaccine to kids between 6 months and up to five years old.
Eyewitness News spoke with health officials and parents who say they are optimistic, but more data is needed.
During a press conference Tuesday, Hartford HealthCare said getting a vaccine approved does take time and they have not heard any word yet on this approval.
Health officials said getting this age group vaccinated would help with their goal of getting 90% of the state vaccinated.
They also said that while vaccines remain safe there are a lot of questions.
“It’s going to be a hard sale to parents especially when they see that the hospitalization rates and death rates for children is relatively mild. They are thinking not so much for the general good for the population for the so part when it comes down to such a young kid. They are thinking about the potential impact on that child,” said Lucia Benzoni M.D., Pediatrician with Hartford HealthCare.
Although there has not been an official announcement yet from the FDA, many are anxiously waiting.
“I would love to see that young children be protected,” said Joseph Klinger of Rocky Hill.
Klinger is a grandfather and says to have his entire family vaccinated would be his ultimate wish.
“I do have nine grandchildren and they are all vaccinated except one who is three years old. The sooner that little bugger can get vaccinated that would be wonderful,” Klinger said.
Kids under five are currently the only group that are not authorized to receive a COVID vaccine.
“If we can get this age group vaccinated at this point I think the more we can get that number it’s just better for all in society,” said Ulysses Wu M.D., Chief Epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare.
"As far as an outright blanket to immunize your child I think for myself I would have a hard time when Pfizer is saying it is immune-bridging when the first two vaccines are not robust immunological responses. Where in the other immunizations we do, 2, 4 and 6 months the reason why we do them at those ages is because the immuno responses are robust at those ages,” Benzoni said.
According to Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and current Pfizer Board member, if the Pfizer vaccine were two doses instead of three, it could be approved in early March.
“I think it would be great. It’s already reinforcing what we are doing,” said Jayne Vitale of Rocky Hill.
