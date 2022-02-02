(WFSB) – Children under the age of 5 may soon have a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Pfizer asked the FDA on Tuesday for authorization to expand the COVID-19 vaccine to children between the age of 6 months and 5.

Channel 3 spoke with health officials and parents who said they are optimistic, but more data is needed.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Hartford HealthCare said getting a vaccine approved takes time and it has not heard any word yet from the FDA.

Health officials said getting the new age group vaccinated would help with their goal of getting 90 percent of Connecticut vaccinated.

They also said that while vaccines remain safe, there are a lot of questions.

“It’s going to be a hard sale to parents especially when they see that the hospitalization rates and death rates for children is relatively mild. They are thinking not so much for the general good of the population for the most part when it comes down to such a young kid. They are thinking about the potential impact on that child,” said Lucia Benzoni M.D., pediatrician with Hartford HealthCare.

Although there has not been an official announcement yet from the FDA, many said they are anxiously waiting.

“I would love to see that young children be protected,” said Joseph Klinger of Rocky Hill.

Klinger is a grandfather and said that to have his entire family vaccinated would be his ultimate wish.

“I do have nine grandchildren and they are all vaccinated except one who is 3 years old. The sooner that little bugger can get vaccinated, that would be wonderful,” he said.

Children under five are currently the only group that are not authorized to receive a COVID vaccine.

“If we can get this age group vaccinated at this point, I think the more we can get that number, it’s just better for all in society,” said Ulysses Wu M.D., chief epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare.

"As far as an outright blanket to immunize your child, I think for myself I would have a hard time when Pfizer is saying it is immune-bridging when the first two vaccines are not robust immunological responses. Where in the other immunizations we do, 2, 4 and 6 months, the reason why we do them at those ages is because the immuno responses are robust at those ages,” Benzoni said.

According to Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the FDA and current Pfizer board member, if the Pfizer vaccine were two doses instead of three, it could be approved in early March.

“Getting two doses into a child can provide baseline immunity that protects them from severe disease from hospitalization," Gottlieb said. "And I think that may be why federal health officials are rethinking this if in fact they decide to authorize this on the basis of two doses. It could be out much sooner, perhaps as early as early March.”

“I think it would be great. It’s already reinforcing what we are doing,” said Jayne Vitale of Rocky Hill.