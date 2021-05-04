(WFSB) – The FDA is expected to authorize the use of the Pfizer vaccine in children ages 12 to 15 years old, but there’s another trial that’s happening right now involving children as young as six months old.
At this stage of the vaccine rollout, people seem to have their minds made up about getting the vaccine or not.
FDA to consider authorization of Pfizer vaccine for children as virus hits younger Americans
Channel 3 spoke to parents who enrolled their 3-year-old daughter in the trial and a researcher conducting the trial.
Three-year-old Eloise Lacour is a COVID-fighting trailblazer because she’s one of the 144 children enrolled in one phase of Pfizer-s trial of the vaccine.
“As much as we have a very healthy child and would anticipate if she were to become sick with COVID that she would be fine, we don’t know that. Having access to the vaccine just provides another layer of comfort,” said Angelica Lacour.
Before signing up, Eloise’s parents, Angelica and Chris, had serious discussions together as a family.
“In addition to talking to one another as parents, it was also really important to us that Eloise was part of the decision making process and understanding what the appointment was going to be like, with the blood draw, the shots, and the nasal swabs. Making sure she was comfortable,” Angelica said.
“Going through and seeing the level of care that they were providing and the type of monitoring they’d be offering during the entire trial was very reassuring,” Chris said.
The 3-year-old got her first dose two weeks ago and so far, she has been doing well.
“She didn’t even have a sore arm. She’s been a trooper through this whole thing,” Chris said.
Doctors running the trial are checking in frequently and families have 24-hour access to the team.
“The first seven days after the vaccine, we do daily monitoring, checking her temperature, doing a diary on our phones for the research trial,” Angelica said.
Stanford Hospital, along with doctors in four other locations, are studying to see if the vaccine will be safe and effective for children. This is important because vaccine enthusiasm is starting to dwindle.
Forty-five percent of Americans have at least one dose and doctors say children may be the ones to get us across the critical herd immunity threshold.
“Children make up 20 percent of the population and it’ll be important to have them vaccinated as well,” said Jenn Bollyky, Stanford University Study Investigator.
Jenna Bollyky is a study investigator. The trial is being done in three phases, in three different age groups, ranging from six moths to 12-years-old.
Eloise is part of the first phase, where doctors are finding the right dose for children. Phases two and three will test the efficacy and the way the trials are done are very similar to the others that have come before it.
“Pfizer and the FDA will watch participants through two months of time to do the study looking for any adverse events,” Bollyky said.
The Lacour family will keep the diary and hope Eloise remains symptom free.
“We’re just so fortunate to be able to be part of this trial and have this opportunity, and like Chris said, Eloise has been such a trooper in this process and we’re looking forward to her getting her second dose tomorrow,” Angelica said.
Trial participants will keep a log for 26 months and Pfizer is expecting 4,600 children internationally will participate in the trial’s three phases.
While children between the ages of 12 and 15 are expected to be eligible this week, it may not be until the fall for the younger children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.