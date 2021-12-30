CONNECTICUT, CT (WFSB) - As COVID cases continue to climb in the state, leaders are encouraging everyone to get the booster shot.
Now, a new age range could soon be eligible to get a booster.
Experts say we could see the booster approved for kids in that 12 to 15 age range in the next few days.
Kids in the 12 to 15 age range could soon be eligible to roll up their sleeves for a third time.
Sources say the FDA plans to broaden eligibility for the Pfizer booster.
University of New Haven COVID coordinator Anthony Santella said, “we would expect the that the expert panel that advice the FDA and then the CDC will get the green light so that soon after the new year the next group of young people will become eligible for that booster.”
Residents like Maria Marena are hopeful the booster will be approved for those kids. “The sooner the better to get some normalcy back in our lives.”
Doctors like Anthony Santella agree that expanding the booster to ages 12 to 15 could help kids feel more comfortable in social settings. “While we’re here talking about the physical health of young people there mental health is equally important…butt…approaching two years of this pandemic the mental health tole on them is just something that is going to take a while to undo. Having that booster vaccine is just getting us closer to the light at the end of the tunnel being back in school and interacting.”
Dr. Santella acknowledges that many are feeling discouraged that COVID cases are still rising, but he explains the vaccine lessons the impact.
Right now, the state is reporting that out of the 11,000 hospitalized COVID patients in Connecticut, 71% are not fully vaccinated.
“Vaccines were never meant to be this magic shield that the virus will bounce off, said Santella. “Vaccines alleviate the stress of an illness so if I’m going to get COVID I want to get it as someone who’s vaccinated and boosted.”
Right now, in Connecticut 75% of kids between 12 to 15-years-old have at least one dose of the vaccine.
