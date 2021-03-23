(WFSB) – As the vaccine rollout continues to gain momentum, Pfizer says it’s in the early stages of creating a COVID antiviral drug.
The company, which has offices in Groton that helped develop the vaccine, says clinical trials are underway.
Right now, Remdesivir is the only FDA approved drug for COVID treatment.
That’s the same drug that was give to former President Donald Trump when he came down with the virus last year.
The oral antiviral drug is being tested in the United States.

