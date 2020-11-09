GROTON, CT (WFSB) – There’s some great news on the fight against the coronavirus as Pfizer says it could have a vaccine ready before the end of the year.
The company says most recent tests found the vaccine is 90 percent effective and now they wait for federal approval.
The big sticking point right now is that approval, but Pfizer says they could have 50 million doses available globally before the end of the year.
That will be followed by 1.3 billion by this time next year.
“It’s a very important day for humanity,” said Ablerta Bourla, Pfizer CEO.
Pfizer CEO Alberta Bourla is confident his company has made a breakthrough in the effort to combat COVID-19.
The company announced it’s seeking approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after successful testing on its vaccine.
“Likely, based on impact, that would be the greatest medical advance in the last 100 years, if you think about it,” Bourla said.
A study of more than 43,500 participants found the vaccine was effective in preventing COVID-19 90 percent of the time. Pfizer has also been manufacturing the vaccine during the testing.
If given the green light, it could distribute the 50 million doses worldwide before the end of the year.
“I really don’t want to speak for everybody. I would feel comfortable doing it,” said Cheryl from Pawcatuck.
The United States continues to see more than 100,000 positive cases daily. So far, more than 238,000 people have died from the virus this year.
Many of the people Channel 3 spoke with said they would take the vaccine, although a few said they want more information first.
“I need some more science. I need some more proof that it’s the real deal and it’s going to work,” said Joy Hinchey.
Distribution in Connecticut will be up to Governor Ned Lamont and on Monday the state got a look at how that will be rolled out.
The vaccine will be distributed to healthcare workers, first responders, elderly, and those who are at a high risk. Then it will go to communities which are considered hotspots.
This is still being sorted out and is subject to change.
The access to the vaccine is also going to be complicated because at the onset, the demand will outweigh the supply.
"Initially, we think we will be partnering with healthcare systems of individual hospitals, local health departments to decide who has the capacity to store it. Pfizer's vaccine has to have a very low temperature, so we have to have the capability, but we imagine at this point, local health departments and hospitals will be the primary vaccinators," said Dr. Reggie Eadie, CEO of Trinity Health of New England.
At least one lawmaker says the state needs to ensure transparency with testing data to show people it’s safe. He says that will convince more people to take it.
“We need to somehow reopen the checks and balances of the legislative process to the executive branch,” said Senator Tony Hwang.
Pfizer isn’t the only company with Connecticut ties that is making breakthroughs on the coronavirus.
Stamford-based SEMA4 shifted gears this spring and started making testes.
Hwang says CT has plenty to offer in the bioscience industry.
"Excellence in education and talent is critical," Hwang said.
Pfizer has a deal, along with it's German partner, BioTech, to sell 100 million doses to the federal government. That deal is work $1.95 billion.
