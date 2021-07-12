(WFSB) – Drug maker Pfizer thinks a booster shot for its COVID-19 vaccine may be necessary for some people.

The pharmaceutical company is set to talk about it Monday with top U.S. health officials.

For now, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention both said boosters are not necessary.

However, some medical experts said that could change depending on what comes out of current studies that have been taking place.

Pfizer said based off early data from some of its studies, the vaccines efficacy wanes over time and so a booster can help people’s antibody levels.

About 48-percent of the U.S. population is currently vaccinated, health officials said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease official, said clinical studies have yet to show the need for a booster to the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or single-shot Johnson & Johsnon vaccine.

Pfizer said it will ask for emergency use authorization later this summer for a third dose to boost immunity.

Getting FDA approval and a formal CDC recommendation takes time.

Officials believe if there is eventually a recommendation on providing boosters, it will only be for some people.

“I would suspect that if there is a recommendation on providing boosters, it’s going to be for a select portion of the population, perhaps people who are older, people who are perhaps 7 to 8 months from completing their original vaccination,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner. “It’s not going to be a general recommendation for the entire public.”

As data evolves the government may recommend a booster based on factors like age and underlying health conditions.