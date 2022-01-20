(WFSB) - The push to vaccinate as many people as possible continues across the nation but what about those children four and under who are not eligible for any vaccine.
Thousands of children continue to get infected with COVID.
Health officials are urging people to get their COVID shots as omicron continues to infect and another variant could come.
The goal is to stop the virus from spreading.
“You want to get the level infection so that it doesn't so negatively impact our daily life. And that would be by getting it under better control.,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Vaccines and boosters are part of the solution but there is a big chunk of the population refusing to get them and some are not eligible like children under five.
Yale School of Medicine Associate Professor of Pediatrics Dr. Leslie Sude said, “we are actually seeing double the number of hospitalizations in children, young children than we were a year ago. And seeing the virus circulate among children at a much rapid pace.”
Sude urges those kids eligible to get it and, once a vaccine is available for the younger generation, we could get closer to stopping the spread.
In an interview with the blue star families, Fauci said Pfizer is currently in trials for those four and under and he hopes there is an update within the next month.
“The dose that was used in kids six months to 24 months was the correct dose that showed it wasn't inferior to the response in adults however in a very disappointing way the dose used for children 24 to four years did not induce a response to be adequate,” said Fauci.
In a statement tonight Pfizer spokesman said, "we are continuing to study and understand the potential of our COVID-19 vaccine at a lower dose in younger ages...we hope to have results in the first half of 2022 and if successful, be able to submit for an emergency use authorization shortly after."
So, for now, doctors say prevention is important.
“Make sure everybody who is contact with that child is vaccinated because we will be cocooning these children so to speak by creating a protective barrier of vaccinated people around that child,” said Sude.
