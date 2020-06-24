CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- Play at the Travelers Championship hasn’t started yet, but five players have already withdrawn due to COVID-19.
The Travelers Championship kicks off Wednesday at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
Cromwell’s mayor said the health department is involved, and that they’ve been following guidance from the governor’s office.
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said they’ve been working since March to develop a health and safety plan.
As of Wednesday afternoon, a total of five players have dropped out.
Four players withdraw from Travelers out of caution, another tests positive for COVID-19
Player Cameron Champ dropped out after he tested posted for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Players Brooks Koepka, the fourth ranked player in the world, and Graeme McDowell withdrew out of abundance of caution after their caddies tested positive.
Also announced on Wednesday, players Webb Simpson and Chase Koepka, Brooks Koepka’s brother, also withdrew out of an abundance of caution. Both of them tested negative.
Brooks Koepka said Tuesday that he’s been in lockdown with his team.
“I'm taking this seriously. I've had three months off with an injury, four months off with injury, three months off with sitting at home because of COVID, I've been eager to go play. I've been dying to get out here and do what I do,” he said.
Coronavirus testing is provided at the golf course, and everyone has to be tested.
A different look for the Travelers Championship this year
Monahan flew to Connecticut to talk about the withdrawals with the media on Wednesday, saying “The PGA Tour will always do the right thing to make sure it’s safe, for our players.”
Cromwell’s town manager said they are satisfied with the precautions the PGA Tour and Travelers Championship are taking. He said the system in place is doing exactly what it is designed to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.