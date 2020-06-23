CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – A PGA Tour member has withdrawn from the Travelers Championship after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Cameron Champ tested positive during a pre-tournament screening in Connecticut.
Champ will be self-isolated while he recovers from the virus.
“I feel great physically and I was obviously surprised and disappointed to learn of the test result,” said Champ. “It’s important now to take the necessary steps and measures to protect others, including my loved ones.”
The Travelers Championship is expected to release full testing results at the completion of the pre-tournament testing process on Wednesday.
