HIGGANUM, CT (WFSB) -- Pharmacies can be a one-stop shop for filling out prescriptions while buying other items, but they’re also waging a fight against COVID-19.
The Biden administration’s goal of 100 million COVID vaccines in the first 100 days reached a milestone by hitting the halfway mark recently.
However, it needs help.
So, the CVS Pharmacy chain is part of a federal program receiving vaccine shipments separately from Connecticut’s allocation.
“We just received a one-time allotment of about 212,000 vaccinations of the Johnson and Johnson,” said Robert George, manager and vaccinator for a CVS Pharmacy in Hartford.
George said he understands that he is shaping tomorrow’s history, as the rush to vaccinate people explodes, with multiple vaccines on the market.
When asked how it feels to be administering the life-saving shots, George responded “honestly, it’s been a blessing.”
In rural communities, pharmacies are filling a void.
The Nutmeg Pharmacy in Higganum has also joined the race to vaccinate people, already having seen up to 400 per clinic.
Manager Greg McKenna said the pharmacy will enter its eighth week, completing 32 clinics.
"It's not just come in and give the shot and go sit down. It's talking about it," McKenna said.
This is an alternative to the mass vaccination clinics and hospital scenes playing across the state.
It’s a small operation, but it’s one in demand, McKenna said, adding that people want to be vaccinated by a familiar face.
“I got 15 people on this staff that make this work. And you think about it, to do these clinics takes a tremendous amount. It takes the whole pharmacy. It’s not just the person who’s giving the inoculation,” McKenna said.
The pharmacy hosts weekly clinics, by appointment.
The small team hopes it’s playing a part in getting things back to a new normal.
“They are our family. We’re all each other’s family,” McKenna said.
